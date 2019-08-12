Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod committed suicide by gunfire

SURREY, B.C. – The RCMP have confirmed that Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky died from what appears to be suicide by gunfire.

While both individuals were deceased for a number of days before they were found. The exact time and date of their deaths are not known, however, there are strong indications that they had been alive for a few days since they were last seen on July 22, 2019 and while the RCMP searched the Gillam area.

Police can also confirm that two firearms were also located with the two deceased males, and forensic analysis is underway to definitively confirm that these weapons are connected with the northern B.C. homicide investigations.

The Manitoba RCMP have completed their search of the area where the two male bodies were discovered, approximately 8 km from where Leonard Dyck’s burnt RAV4 was located on July 22, 2019.

Investigators are now assessing all items located in Manitoba, along with the previous findings related to the three northern BC homicide investigations, in order to gain more clarity into what happened to Leonard Dyck, Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese. The assessment will review all the investigative findings to date, whether it is statements, evidentiary timelines, physical or digital evidence, and the BC RCMP have also have engaged our Behavioural Analysis Unit (BAU).

The BC RCMP commits that once we have completed that review within the next few weeks, we will be providing the families with an update with respect to the totality of the investigations and then releasing the information publicly.

MORE ON THE SEARCH

On August 2, 2019, RCMP located several items on the shoreline, approximately 9 km from where the burnt vehicle was located. RCMP have confirmed that these items are directly linked to the suspects. That same day, a damaged boat was also found along the Nelson River. The bodies of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were found on August 7, 2019.

The pair were last seen on July 22 near Gillam Manitoba. The RCMP announced they would scale back the search for Schmegelsky and McLeod in Northern Manitoba on July 31.

The pair are wanted in connection with three homicides in Northern B.C. that all occurred during the week of July 15, 2019. The bodies of Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese were discovered south of the Liard River Hotspring on July 15. The body of Leonard Dyck was found on July 19 north of Dease Lake. Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemeglsky were originally considering missing after their vehicle was found near Dease Lake. On July 23, 2019, the RCMP in B.C. announced the pair were now considered suspects in the deaths of Lucas Fowler, Chynna Deese and Leonard Dyck.