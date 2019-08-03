Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod seen in Fairview before heading to Manitoba

FAIRVIEW, A.B. – Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were seen in Fairview, Alberta on their way to Northern Manitoba.

According to MyGrandePrairieNow.com, the RCMP confirmed the sighting on July 20 at a local gas station. The sighting was not reported to the RCMP until several days later. This is the second confirmed sighting of the pair in Alberta.

The last confirmed sighting of the pair was on July 22 in Gillam Manitoba. The pair are wanted in connection with three homicides in Northern B.C. that all occurred during the week of July 15, 2019.

The RCMP announced they would scall back the search for Schmegelsky and McLeod in Northern Manitoba. In the next PRovince, the OPP have been investigating several tips that the pair is now in that Province. So far the OPP have not been able to confirm the tips.

Police continue to stress, that if you believe you’ve seen Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemelsky, contact your local police department immediately or 911. Sightings have been posted to social media before being shared with the RCMP, that has caused delays in the investigation.