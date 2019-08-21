18.6 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Builders Code to offer Training Workshops in Northeast BC
NewsRegional

Builders Code to offer Training Workshops in Northeast BC

Avatar Scott Brooks

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The Builders Code has announced that it is ramping up services for Northeastern British Columbia.

As part of ramping up services in the Northeast, training workshops will be provided for site supervisors, forepersons, and union business managers on how to best deal with the perpetrators and targets of worksite bullying and harassment.

The new training will explore issues such as the nature and impact of unacceptable worksite conduct, building and maintaining an acceptable workplace culture, and the role and responsibilities of worksite leaders.

Training workshops will be taking place in Fort St. John on October 30 for corporate leaders, executives and HR personnel, and October 31 for site supervisors, forepersons, union business managers.

To register for the free training workshops, and for more information, you can visit the Northern Regional Construction Association’s website.

Scott Brooks
