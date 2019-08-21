20.7 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
FSJ Burger King Owner, Trevor Bolin, with a load of groceries to be delivered to the Fort St. John Women's Resource Society. Source Trevor Bolin
Home News Burger King takes on challenge to support Women’s Resource Society
News

Burger King takes on challenge to support Women’s Resource Society

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As part of a campaign to help raise funds to support the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society, Burger King of Fort St. John was able to raise $2,000 from the sales of Whopper Wednesday on August 14.

After raising $2,000 from sales, last week, Mr. Mikes challenged other local restaurants to do the same and take part in the challenge.

Once the money was raised, the restaurant then had to use that money to purchase groceries to help fill the shelves at the Resource Society.

Trevor Bolin, the owner of the Fort St. John Burger King, says they were able to reach the $2,000 goal, buy groceries, and then fill the Resource Society’s shelves to help support families in need.

Bolin quips that he has not moved so many groceries in his life, saying that they needed a cargo van to pull it off.

“It was an amazing event, and Whole Sale Club did the shopping for me and it was delivered today. This should assist a lot of families in Fort St. John. I have never moved so many groceries in my life, had to get a cargo van to pull it off.”

Some of the other restaurants to have been challenged by Mr. Mikes included Montana’s, Spicy Fusion, and Boston Pizza.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleNew registered charity in North Peace to assist low-income seniors with health-related costs
Next articleBC Teachers start mediated bargaining with Province

RECENT STORIES

News

BC Teachers start mediated bargaining with Province

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - Eight days of mediated bargaining between the B.C. Teachers Federation and the Province began on Wednesday. According...
Read more
News

New registered charity in North Peace to assist low-income seniors with health-related costs

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A new registered charity to assist low-income seniors with health-related costs has started up...
Read more
News

Liberal MPs vote down motion to hear from Ethics Commissioner on Trudeau’s SNC-Lavalin affair report

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - An emergency meeting of the Parliamentary Ethics Committee was held on Wednesday to exam...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Volunteers needed for 2020 BC Winter Games

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With six months until Fort St. John hosts the 2020 B.C. Winter Games, organizers are asking for the community's...

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers to hold Training Camp this weekend

People’s Party of Canada candidate Ron Vaillant tours Fort St John

Notice to Proceed issued by Trans Mountain

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.