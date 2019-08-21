Burger King takes on challenge to support Women’s Resource Society

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As part of a campaign to help raise funds to support the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society, Burger King of Fort St. John was able to raise $2,000 from the sales of Whopper Wednesday on August 14.

After raising $2,000 from sales, last week, Mr. Mikes challenged other local restaurants to do the same and take part in the challenge.

Once the money was raised, the restaurant then had to use that money to purchase groceries to help fill the shelves at the Resource Society.

Trevor Bolin, the owner of the Fort St. John Burger King, says they were able to reach the $2,000 goal, buy groceries, and then fill the Resource Society’s shelves to help support families in need.

Bolin quips that he has not moved so many groceries in his life, saying that they needed a cargo van to pull it off.

“It was an amazing event, and Whole Sale Club did the shopping for me and it was delivered today. This should assist a lot of families in Fort St. John. I have never moved so many groceries in my life, had to get a cargo van to pull it off.”

Some of the other restaurants to have been challenged by Mr. Mikes included Montana’s, Spicy Fusion, and Boston Pizza.