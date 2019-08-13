22.5 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, August 13, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Mr. Mikes recently raised over $2,000 for the Fort St. John Women's Resource Society. Source Facebook
Home News Burger King to hold Whopper Drive as part of Mr. Mikes challenge...
News

Burger King to hold Whopper Drive as part of Mr. Mikes challenge to support Women’s Resource Society

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As part of a campaign to help raise funds to support the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society, Mr. Mikes of Fort St. John recently raised over $2,000 to help stock the Society’s shelves.

Since raising over $2,000 for the Women’s Resource Society, Mr. Mikes is now challenging other local restaurants to do the same and take part in the challenge.

One restaurant to accept the challenge is Burger King, where they will be holding a Whopper Drive in support of the Society to raise a goal of $2,000.

For every Whopper Combo sold on Whopper Wednesday, the FSJ Burger King will donate funds towards the Society.

The Women’s Resource Society Whopper Drive is taking place Wednesday, August 14, at the Burger King in Fort St. John.

For more information, you can visit Fort St. John Burger King’s Facebook page.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleCouncil authorizes Bylaw Contravention Notice for seven properties with illegal secondary suites
Next articleLocally developed app helps aid in Crime Stopping

RECENT STORIES

News

City Council proclaims August 25 to 31 as Overdose Awareness Week

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John Council is proclaiming the week of August 25...
Read more
News

Beaverlodge RCMP investigate armed robbery

Scott Brooks -
HYTHE, A.B. - The Beaverlodge RCMP are currently investigating an armed robbery that occurred during the early morning hours...
Read more
News

Locally developed app helps aid in Crime Stopping

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A recently locally developed app has already aided in the assistance of stopping crime...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Burger King to hold Whopper Drive as part of Mr. Mikes...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - As part of a campaign to help raise funds to support the Fort St. John Women's Resource Society, Mr....

Council authorizes Bylaw Contravention Notice for seven properties with illegal secondary...

Peace Region riders perform well at Dawson Creek Stampede and Rodeo

Body found near Pouce Coupe trestle bridge

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.