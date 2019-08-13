Burger King to hold Whopper Drive as part of Mr. Mikes challenge to support Women’s Resource Society

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As part of a campaign to help raise funds to support the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society, Mr. Mikes of Fort St. John recently raised over $2,000 to help stock the Society’s shelves.

Since raising over $2,000 for the Women’s Resource Society, Mr. Mikes is now challenging other local restaurants to do the same and take part in the challenge.

One restaurant to accept the challenge is Burger King, where they will be holding a Whopper Drive in support of the Society to raise a goal of $2,000.

For every Whopper Combo sold on Whopper Wednesday, the FSJ Burger King will donate funds towards the Society.

The Women’s Resource Society Whopper Drive is taking place Wednesday, August 14, at the Burger King in Fort St. John.

For more information, you can visit Fort St. John Burger King’s Facebook page.