Burgers to Beat MS this Thursday at A&W

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This Thursday, August 22, is ‘Burgers to Beat MS’ day at A&W locations across Canada, including right here in Fort St. John.

In its 11th year, the ‘Burgers to Beat MS’ campaign is to raise awareness and funds to help those living with multiple sclerosis.

For every Teen burger purchased, A&W will donate $2.00 to the MS Society of Canada to help those living with MS.

Canada has one of the highest rates of MS in the world, with 11 Canadians being diagnosed with MS everyday.

‘Burgers to Beat MS’ is August 22 at the A&W location in Fort St. John.

To learn more and to donate, you can visit burgerstobeatms.ca.