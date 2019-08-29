15 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, August 28, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Sports Burpee Challenge being organized in support of Adaura
Sports

Burpee Challenge being organized in support of Adaura

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A Burpee Challenge is being organized in support of a local young lady who is dealing with an inoperable brain tumour.

On Wednesday, it was reported that 9-year-old Adaura Cayford was airlifted to Vancouver’s BC Children’s Hospital with an inoperable brain tumour.

In addition to the GoFundMe account that has been set up to financial aid the family, Vertical Slam Ultimate Challenge is organizing a Burpee Challenge to help raise additional funds.

The pledge will include the options of taking part in-person, taking part in the virtual challenge, or by making a donation.

The Burpee Challenge for Adaura is taking place Saturday, September 14 at the World Gym of Fort St. John.

For more information, you can visit the Vertical Slam Ultimate Challenge Facebook page.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleCity of Dawson Creek making emergency repairs to raw water line

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Darlene Jakubowski to perform this Fall in ‘Rock the Rink’

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Special Olympics Canada has announced that Special Olympics athletes will be included to perform...
Read more
Sports

Canadian Men’s Wheelchair Basketball team sweeps preliminary series 3-0 in Peru

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local Paralympic athlete, Bo Hedges, and the Canadian Men’s Wheelchair Basketball team is currently...
Read more
Sports

Huskies to host Par 3 Golf Tournament on September 22

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This September, the Fort St. John Huskies will be hosting their Par 3 Golf Tournament. This...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Darlene Jakubowski to perform this Fall in ‘Rock the Rink’

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Special Olympics Canada has announced that Special Olympics athletes will be included to perform in this Fall's 'Rock the...

BC Government says it will not slash stumpage fees to assist...

Heavy oil project sale founders after buyer fails to win Chinese...

Education Minister remains optimistic on mediated bargaining between Teachers and Province

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.