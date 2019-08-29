Burpee Challenge being organized in support of Adaura

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A Burpee Challenge is being organized in support of a local young lady who is dealing with an inoperable brain tumour.

On Wednesday, it was reported that 9-year-old Adaura Cayford was airlifted to Vancouver’s BC Children’s Hospital with an inoperable brain tumour.

In addition to the GoFundMe account that has been set up to financial aid the family, Vertical Slam Ultimate Challenge is organizing a Burpee Challenge to help raise additional funds.

The pledge will include the options of taking part in-person, taking part in the virtual challenge, or by making a donation.

The Burpee Challenge for Adaura is taking place Saturday, September 14 at the World Gym of Fort St. John.

For more information, you can visit the Vertical Slam Ultimate Challenge Facebook page.