Call It Home at the North Peace Cultural Centre

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Cultural Centre (NPCC) will be hosting John McLachlan on the stage with his show, Call It Home.
‘Call It Home’ traces a personal yet universal journey of appeal to all ages. This September 21st, 2019 at 7:30 pm, come be entertained by what the NPCC shares is a, musically dramatic multimedia journey that re-ignites glowing memories of summer vacations, explores the pains of growing up and sheds light on the realities of adulthood with its realization that we are all part of a bigger ebb and flow.
The NPCC goes further to share the show comes from a poignant memory of McLachlan’s dad’s 8mm home movies to a story about the first car ferry and its captain, this concert is part nostalgia, part history and part present day. Images and movie clips weave throughout, adding a richness and authenticity recognizable to every childhood summer holiday spent on islands, lakes or countryside. Including songs which tell of youth, the passage of time and the vibrancy of life on Hornby Island which John McLachlan now calls home.
“John McLachlan brought his show Call It Home to Fanny Bay as part of our Canada 150 Celebrations, and the audience were enchanted by his mix of self-written songs and pictures from his youth, holidaying on Hornby Island in the ’60s,” said Neville Hope of Fanny Bay, BC
The NPCC shares this will be the first performance in the Centre’s newly renovated 400 seat theatre. This show will be experienced in brand new theatre seats, new carpet and paint, and with upgraded stage and audience lighting.
“We wanted to really enhance the audience experience with this renovation,” said Operations Manager Oliver Hachmeister “After 27 years, this update is a very needed change and the audience is going to love the new theatre.”
This evening the public is invited to be a part of an exclusive VIP tour of the renovated theatre and mezzanine prior to the performance, enjoy a complimentary beverage, and conversation with the generous sponsors who contributed to the theatre renovation. VIP Tickets: $45 (please arrive by 6:30 pm for the pre-show theatre tour)
Tickets for ‘Call It Home’ are currently on sale, for advance tickets, all seats $40
Tickets available at the NPCC box office, by calling 250-785-1992, or CLICK HERE