Call It Home at the North Peace Cultural Centre

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Cultural Centre (NPCC) will be hosting John McLachlan on the stage with his show, Call It Home.

‘Call It Home’ traces a personal yet universal journey of appeal to all ages. This September 21st, 2019 at 7:30 pm, come be entertained by what the NPCC shares is a, musically dramatic multimedia journey that re-ignites glowing memories of summer vacations, explores the pains of growing up and sheds light on the realities of adulthood with its realization that we are all part of a bigger ebb and flow.

The NPCC goes further to share the show comes from a poignant memory of McLachlan’s dad’s 8mm home movies to a story about the first car ferry and its captain, this concert is part nostalgia, part history and part present day. Images and movie clips weave throughout, adding a richness and authenticity recognizable to every childhood summer holiday spent on islands, lakes or countryside. Including songs which tell of youth, the passage of time and the vibrancy of life on Hornby Island which John McLachlan now calls home.