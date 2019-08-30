17.6 C
Lima, Peru - 30/August/2019 - Canada takes on Colombia in the semifinal of men’s wheelchair basketball at the Parapan Am Games in Lima, Peru. Photo: Dave Holland/Canadian Paralympic Committee.
Home Sports Canadian Men’s Wheelchair Basketball Team lock down Tokyo 2020 spot; will play...
Sports

Canadian Men’s Wheelchair Basketball Team lock down Tokyo 2020 spot; will play for Gold at Lima 2019

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local Paralympic athlete, Bo Hedges, and the Canadian Men’s Wheelchair Basketball team have their tickets punched for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games after playing against Colombia in the semifinal on Friday at the 2019 ParaPan Am Games in Lima, Peru.

The Canadian Men were able to beat Colombia in the semifinal with a score of 62 to 42 and clinched a sixth consecutive podium appearance for Canada at the Games.

Up next, the Canadian Men will play the USA for the gold medal in the final.

The men’s final is scheduled to take place Saturday, August 31, at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Also on Saturday, the Canadian Women’s Wheelchair Basketball team will be taking on the USA in the gold medal final at 7:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

