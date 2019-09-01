Canadian Men’s Wheelchair Basketball team receives silver in gold medal final in Peru

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local Paralympic athlete, Bo Hedges, and the Canadian Men’s Wheelchair Basketball team received silver after playing the USA in the gold medal final on Saturday at the 2019 ParaPan Am Games in Lima, Peru.

Throughout the Games, the Canadian Men had a sweeping record of 5-0, automatically landing them a berth into the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

In the gold medal final against the USA, Canada struggled to find their offensive flair early shooting merely 27 percent from the field compared to the USA who hit 32-of-66.

By halftime the American lead grew to 35 to 23.

In the third quarter, the USA outscored Canada 26-9 effectively putting things out of reach for Canada, and cruised to the victory with a final score of 76 to 43.

On the women’s side, Canada defeated the USA 67 to 64 to win gold and finish the tournament with an unblemished 5-0 record.