Canadian Men’s Wheelchair Basketball team sweeps preliminary series 3-0 in Peru

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local Paralympic athlete, Bo Hedges, and the Canadian Men’s Wheelchair Basketball team is currently in Lima, Peru for the 2019 ParaPan Am Games.

So far at the ParaPan AM Games, the Canadian Men have been able to sweep the preliminary series 3-0 thanks to a 79-73 victory against Argentina in the late game on Tuesday.

In Tuesday’s game, they trailed by one point at the half before taking over in the third quarter.

Overall throughout the Games, the Men have won game one 64 to 51 over Colombia and game two 74 to 48 over Mexico.

Canada is now set to challenge Peru in a quarterfinal game which is to be played, today, Wednesday.

The ParaPan AM Games is the qualifier for the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

This is Hedges’ final Paralympic game as part of the wheelchair basketball team with hopes of bringing home gold.