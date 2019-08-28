13.2 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, August 28, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Canadian Men's Wheelchair Basketball at the 2019 ParaPan American Games in Lima, Peru. Source: Scott Grant / Canadian Paralympic Committee
Home Sports Canadian Men’s Wheelchair Basketball team sweeps preliminary series 3-0 in Peru
Sports

Canadian Men’s Wheelchair Basketball team sweeps preliminary series 3-0 in Peru

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local Paralympic athlete, Bo Hedges, and the Canadian Men’s Wheelchair Basketball team is currently in Lima, Peru for the 2019 ParaPan Am Games.

So far at the ParaPan AM Games, the Canadian Men have been able to sweep the preliminary series 3-0 thanks to a 79-73 victory against Argentina in the late game on Tuesday.

In Tuesday’s game, they trailed by one point at the half before taking over in the third quarter.

Overall throughout the Games, the Men have won game one 64 to 51 over Colombia and game two 74 to 48 over Mexico.

Canada is now set to challenge Peru in a quarterfinal game which is to be played, today, Wednesday.

The ParaPan AM Games is the qualifier for the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

This is Hedges’ final Paralympic game as part of the wheelchair basketball team with hopes of bringing home gold.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleCanfor announces another week of curtailments in Fort St John
Next articleGoFundMe Account set-up for 9 year old Adaura Rejean Cayford

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Huskies to host Par 3 Golf Tournament on September 22

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This September, the Fort St. John Huskies will be hosting their Par 3 Golf Tournament. This...
Read more
Sports

Team China in Fort St John for National Speed Skating Training Camp

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - 20 members of the Chinese National Speed Skating Team have arrived in Fort St....
Read more
Sports

Great start for Canadian Men’s Wheelchair Basketball team in Peru

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local Paralympic athlete, Bo Hedges, and the Canadian Men's Wheelchair Basketball team is currently...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Northern Development to host free webinars for small businesses

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Northern Development will be hosting free web seminars geared towards small businesses. Northern Development is encouraging businesses that are associated...

Huskies to host Par 3 Golf Tournament on September 22

BCCOS charges individual for feeding bears along Alaska Highway

ICBC reminds drivers to think safety when on the roads this...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.