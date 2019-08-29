Canadian Men’s Wheelchair Basketball team to play in semifinals on Friday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local Paralympic athlete, Bo Hedges, and the Canadian Men’s Wheelchair Basketball team are currently on their way to reaching gold at the 2019 ParaPan Am Games in Lima, Peru.

On Wednesday, the Canadian Men were playing against Peru in the quarterfinals, a game in which Canada ended up winning 78 to 31 over Peru.

The undefeated Canadians, which sit at a standing of 4-0, will now face Colombia in the semifinals on Friday.

The winner of that game will move on to play in the gold medal final and is guaranteed a spot at next year’s Paralympics in Tokyo, Japan.