Canfor announces another week of curtailments in Fort St John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Canfor has announced another week of curtailments at it’s facility in Fort St. John.

The operating curtailments will reduce production capacity by 75 million board feet between September 3 and the end of the year. Its Houston, Polar, Prince George and Fort St. John sawmills will be curtailed the week of September 3.

In addition, Canfor’s Plateau and Houston mills will transition to a four-day work week in September, which will remain in effect until market and economic conditions support a return to the full operating schedule of five days per week. 

The curtailments are due to the ongoing low price of lumber and the high cost of fibre, which are making the operating conditions in BC uneconomic.

 These curtailments are in addition to all previously announced capacity reductions.

Previous articleNorthern Development to host free webinars for small businesses

