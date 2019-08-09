Captured a Celebration of Images at Peace Gallery North

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Tonight, Friday, August 9th, 2019 is the opening night of A Celebration of Images Captured by Local Artists at the Peace Gallery North.

From 7 pm to 9 pm, the public is welcome to the opening reception for ‘Captured’ with live entertainment by Landis Dell playing jazz guitar and catering by the Cultured Cafe. Come meet the Photographers and their works of art.

Exhibits include work by;

Tammy Bovee

Sharon Gaunt

Victor Irene

Don Hoffman

Sandra Milner

Steve Milner

Ann Musgrove

Diane Watson

Eight photographers are featuring their work, with a wide variety of images, there is something for everyone. There will be captures of landscapes and portraits with approximately 60 exhibits to be seen shares Bev Berg, Manager of the Peace Gallery North.

The exhibit will be up in the gallery until the end of August.

Photographers will have take away items for sale as the exhibit must remain until the end of the show. This will give you an opportunity to see the artists repertoire of art.

To view the FB Event; CLICK HERE