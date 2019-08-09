8.4 C
Fort St. John
Friday, August 9, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Captured a Celebration of Images at Peace Gallery North
News

Captured a Celebration of Images at Peace Gallery North

Avatar Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Tonight, Friday, August 9th, 2019 is the opening night of A Celebration of Images Captured by Local Artists at the Peace Gallery North.

From 7 pm to 9 pm, the public is welcome to the opening reception for ‘Captured’ with live entertainment by Landis Dell playing jazz guitar and catering by the Cultured Cafe. Come meet the Photographers and their works of art.

Exhibits include work by;

  • Tammy Bovee
  • Sharon Gaunt
  • Victor Irene
  • Don Hoffman
  • Sandra Milner
  • Steve Milner
  • Ann Musgrove
  • Diane Watson

Eight photographers are featuring their work, with a wide variety of images, there is something for everyone. There will be captures of landscapes and portraits with approximately 60 exhibits to be seen shares Bev Berg, Manager of the Peace Gallery North.

The exhibit will be up in the gallery until the end of August.

Photographers will have take away items for sale as the exhibit must remain until the end of the show. This will give you an opportunity to see the artists repertoire of art.

To view the FB Event; CLICK HERE

 

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.mystagingwebsite.com
Previous articlePRRD Board requests data to back up Ministry’s claim on Old Fort Landslide
Next articleEmployment numbers increase for Site C during month of June

RECENT STORIES

News

Employment numbers increase for Site C during month of June

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro has released the latest Site C Dam Project employment numbers for the...
Read more
News

PRRD Board requests data to back up Ministry’s claim on Old Fort Landslide

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District Board has reviewed the letter sent by the Ministry...
Read more
News

City of Fort St John to hold Open House this Saturday to review updates to Zoning Bylaw

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John will be holding another Open House at the...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

City of Fort St John to hold Open House this Saturday...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John will be holding another Open House at the North Peace Cultural Centre this...

Nate Bouchard with Canadian Cowboys for European Tour

BC K-12 support staff ratify more agreements under mandate

Local farmers continue to wait for a dry spell as rain...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.