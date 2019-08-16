11.4 C
Cecil Lake area experiencing power outage
NewsRegional

Cecil Lake area experiencing power outage

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro is reporting of a wide-spread power outage in the Cecil Lake area.

According to B.C. Hydro, the power has been out since 4:12 a.m. Friday morning and is currently affecting 544 customers.

Hydro says crews are currently on-site working to restore power.

The cause of the power outage is unknown.

B.C. Hydro expects the power to be restored by 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Due to the power outage, the Peace River Regional District has closed the Cecil Lake Transfer Station for today and is expecting to have it reopened for Saturday.

We will continue to provide updates on the power outage when more information is available.

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
