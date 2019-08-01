17.9 C
Celebration of Life planned for Fire Chief Leo Sabulsky

CHETWYND, B.C. – A Celebration of Life has been set for Fire Chief Leo Sabulsky.

The Celebration of Life is open to the public and planned for Saturday, August 17th, 2019 at 10:00 am to be held at Chetwynd and District Rec Centre Arena located at 4552 North Access, Chetwynd.

A longtime member of the B.C. Peace Leo Sabulsky of Chetwynd passed away after battling cancer.  Sabulsky helped to launch Chetwynd’s only radio station Peace FM and later the TV station CHET TV.  Sabulsky was also the Fire Chief for the District of Chetwynd since 1998.

If you wish to honour Leo’s name, donations can be made in his memory to the Kordyban Lodge in Prince George or the BC SPCA.

