The new play structure at Centennial Park. Photo by Tracy Teves.
Centennial Park playground now open to the public

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The new playground at Centennial Park is now open to the public for use.

Ryan Harvey, Communications Director for the City of Fort St. John shares the Parkour Park will open later this week.

“We want to remind people that the majority of the park is still under construction and ask that they stay out of the construction zones,” said Harvey.

The budget for the project was $5.5 million for the redevelopment of the park to facilitate a new permanent stage, picnic shelter, a pedestrian walkway, formal garden, washroom, and two playgrounds.

