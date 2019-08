CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. – The Charlie Lake Fire Department responded to a call early Sunday morning.

The Fire Department responded to a fire at 4:39 a.m. Sunday on Lake Shore Road. The caller said they noticed a fire when they drove by the area on Lake Shore Road.

When crews arrived on the scene, the fire was a brush/woodpile that was being maintained.

A total of eight firefighters responded along with three fire units.