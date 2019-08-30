17.4 C
Fort St. John
Friday, August 30, 2019
Chetwynd Hospital to experience temporary diversion over Labour Day weekend

CHETWYND, B.C. – Northern Health has issued a notice in regards to the operation of the Chetwynd Hospital this Labour Day weekend.

According to Northern Health, the Chetwynd Hospital must go on diversion for 12 hours this weekend.

Northern Health says this temporary suspension of emergency room services will be from 7:00 p.m. Sunday, September 1 to 7:00 a.m. Monday, September 2, and is due to a lack of available registered nursing staff.

During this time, community members requiring urgent medical care are asked to call 9-1-1 for ambulance assistance or to make their way to the nearest hospital of their choice.

People who need non-emergency health advice and information can call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1, or visit healthlinkbc.ca.

