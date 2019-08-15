17.7 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, August 15, 2019
Choose to Move seniors program this September at Pomeroy Sport Centre

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John is introducing an innovative program that motivates seniors to get up, get out, and get active.

Coming this September to the Pomeroy Sport Centre is ‘Choose to Move’, a free six-month program based on scientific research that motivates and supports individuals 65 or older to get moving and meet new people in the community.

According to Bliss Gilmore, based on research from the University of British Columbia’s Active Aging Research Team, Choose to Move is designed to help seniors to set and meet their physical activity goals.

Gilmore says Choose to Move is a no-pressure program that is for aging individuals looking to learn about the benefits of physical activity while in a supportive environment.

Gilmore also says the program is not a fitness class as it allows participants to choose their own activities.

benefits of physical activity in a supportive environment. It is not a fitness class, so participants don’t have to go to the gym – instead they choose activities they like to do.”

To register for Choose to Move, you can visit the Pomeroy Sport Centre or phone 250-785-4592.

The City is also trying to get more fitness instructors certified in teaching aging adults by offering a certificate program this September.

For more information, you can call Bev McCallum at 250-784-8793, or by email [email protected].

