City Council approves funds for intersection upgrades

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a City of Fort St. John Council meeting on Monday, Council made the decision to approve Staff to use a portion of the Gas Tax Agreement Community Works Fund for intersection upgrades.

Staff asked Council to authorize them permission to use $500,000 from the extra Fund, of $884,891, to install traffic signals at the intersection of 98 Street and 100 Avenue, as well as upgrade the signals at the intersection of 102 Street and 100 Avenue.

According to City Staff, the upgrades being made are in preparation for detour routes that will be used during the reconstruction of 100 Street for the next four years.

City Staff plan to use the upgrades beyond the 100 Street construction period.

Since the funding has been approved, Staff will now issue a tender for the signalization upgrades.

The full report can be found on the City’s website.