City Council proclaims August 25 to 31 as Overdose Awareness Week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John Council is proclaiming the week of August 25 to the 31 as ‘Overdose Awareness Week’.

At a Council meeting on Monday, Julianne Kucheran and Alisa Froh, of the FSJ Community Action Team, made the proposal of proclamation to Council.

According to Froh, the reason behind having the last week of August proclaimed as Overdose Awareness Week is because it aligns with International Overdose Awareness Day, which is held on Agust 31.

Started in 2001, the Awareness campaign was initiated by the Salvation Army in Melbourne, Australia and since 2012, it has been coordinated by local non-profit public health organizations around the world as a way to raise awareness of the occurrence of drug overdoses in communities.

Over the past year, the FSJ CAT, comprised of over 30 community organizations and 65 individuals, has conducted programming and initiatives related to prevention, education and awareness, harm reduction, treatment and aftercare of drug use.

Overdose Awareness Week is August 25 to 31 in Fort St. John.

Here is a list of events taking place during Overdose Awareness Week: