22.5 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, August 13, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Fort St. John City Council has proclaimed August 25 to 31 as Overdose Awareness Week. Photo by Scott Brooks
Home News City Council proclaims August 25 to 31 as Overdose Awareness Week
News

City Council proclaims August 25 to 31 as Overdose Awareness Week

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John Council is proclaiming the week of August 25 to the 31 as ‘Overdose Awareness Week’.

At a Council meeting on Monday, Julianne Kucheran and Alisa Froh, of the FSJ Community Action Team, made the proposal of proclamation to Council.

According to Froh, the reason behind having the last week of August proclaimed as Overdose Awareness Week is because it aligns with International Overdose Awareness Day, which is held on Agust 31.

Started in 2001, the Awareness campaign was initiated by the Salvation Army in Melbourne, Australia and since 2012, it has been coordinated by local non-profit public health organizations around the world as a way to raise awareness of the occurrence of drug overdoses in communities.

Over the past year, the FSJ CAT, comprised of over 30 community organizations and 65 individuals, has conducted programming and initiatives related to prevention, education and awareness, harm reduction, treatment and aftercare of drug use.

Overdose Awareness Week is August 25 to 31 in Fort St. John.

Here is a list of events taking place during Overdose Awareness Week:

  • Monday, August 26 12-1 pm @ Northern Lights College Campus Room 202: Lunch & Learn, including a screening of ‘Bevel Up’ documentary
  • Tuesday, August 27 3:30-5: 30 pm @ FSJ Friendship Centre: Harm Reduction training, including Naloxone training led by ICMT – Candlelight Vigil to follow (tentative)
  • Friday, August 30 12pm-1pm @ 100th and 100th: Community BBQ sponsored by the Salvation Army

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleBeaverlodge RCMP investigate armed robbery
Next articleEngage Sport North to host ‘Try-It’ Ladies Hockey

RECENT STORIES

News

Beaverlodge RCMP investigate armed robbery

Scott Brooks -
HYTHE, A.B. - The Beaverlodge RCMP are currently investigating an armed robbery that occurred during the early morning hours...
Read more
News

Locally developed app helps aid in Crime Stopping

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A recently locally developed app has already aided in the assistance of stopping crime...
Read more
News

Burger King to hold Whopper Drive as part of Mr. Mikes challenge to support Women’s Resource Society

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - As part of a campaign to help raise funds to support the Fort St....
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Burger King to hold Whopper Drive as part of Mr. Mikes...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - As part of a campaign to help raise funds to support the Fort St. John Women's Resource Society, Mr....

Council authorizes Bylaw Contravention Notice for seven properties with illegal secondary...

Peace Region riders perform well at Dawson Creek Stampede and Rodeo

Body found near Pouce Coupe trestle bridge

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.