15 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, August 28, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News City of Dawson Creek making emergency repairs to raw water line
NewsRegional

City of Dawson Creek making emergency repairs to raw water line

Avatar Scott Brooks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The City of Dawson Creek is advising residents that an emergency repair is being made to the raw water line.

According to the City, starting on August 28, customers along the water line are expected to be out of water for the next few days.

The City says City crews are working to repair the line prior to the weekend.

Updates will be provided on the City of Dawson Creek website and Facebook when conditions have changed.

For more information on the emergency repair, you can visit the City of Dawson Creek’s website.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleFort St John RCMP investigate incident of assault with a weapon
Next articleBurpee Challenge being organized in support of Adaura

RECENT STORIES

News

Fort St John RCMP investigate incident of assault with a weapon

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in identifying suspects...
Read more
News

Ministry of Labour to eliminate “self-help kit” for filing workplace concerns

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The B.C. Ministry of Labour has announced that it will be eliminating the Employment Standards Branch's...
Read more
News

BC Government says it will not slash stumpage fees to assist struggling forestry sector

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Provincial Government has announced that it will not be slashing stumpage fees to...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Darlene Jakubowski to perform this Fall in ‘Rock the Rink’

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Special Olympics Canada has announced that Special Olympics athletes will be included to perform in this Fall's 'Rock the...

BC Government says it will not slash stumpage fees to assist...

Heavy oil project sale founders after buyer fails to win Chinese...

Education Minister remains optimistic on mediated bargaining between Teachers and Province

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.