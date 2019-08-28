City of Dawson Creek making emergency repairs to raw water line

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The City of Dawson Creek is advising residents that an emergency repair is being made to the raw water line.

According to the City, starting on August 28, customers along the water line are expected to be out of water for the next few days.

The City says City crews are working to repair the line prior to the weekend.

Updates will be provided on the City of Dawson Creek website and Facebook when conditions have changed.

For more information on the emergency repair, you can visit the City of Dawson Creek’s website.