City of Fort St John holds Open House to review updates to Zoning Bylaw

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John held an Open House at the North Peace Cultural Centre on Wednesday, July 31, to review the updates to the City’s Zoning Bylaw.

According to City Planning Manager, Renée Jamurat, the Open House gave residents the opportunity to come and see what changes are being made to the Zoning Bylaw.

Jamurat says the Zoning Bylaw is being updated, as under the Official Community Plan, to provide greater clarity for existing zoning requirements and to improve the user-friendliness of the bylaw, such as using simple language.

“We really wanted to make sure that the Zoning Bylaw is user-friendly. It has clear language that people can understand. We have illustrations in there to help explain that. We talk about definitions to ensure that they are clear and consistent.”

The updates will also include reviewing existing zoning requirements for items such as parking, suites, and landscaping.

The next Open House for updates to the Zoning Bylaw is August 10, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., at the North Peace Cultural Centre.

For more information, you can visit letstalk.fortstjohn.ca.