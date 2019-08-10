15 C
Fort St. John
Saturday, August 10, 2019
A map showing some of the changes being made to zones within Fort St. John. Photo by Scott Brooks
News

City of Fort St John hosts second Open House to review updates to Zoning Bylaw

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John was host to the second Open House at the North Peace Cultural Centre on Saturday, August 10, to review the proposed updates to the City’s Zoning Bylaw.

City Planning Manager, Renee Jamurat, says they heard feedback from residents and members of the community on Zoning Bylaw changes such as Integration Zones from when the city had officially expanded its boundaries in 2016, receiving land that was once within the jurisdiction of the Peace River Regional District.

Updates to the Zoning Bylaw also include looking at items such as cannabis-related land uses, Development Permit Areas, and lot design regulations.

All feedback from the community will then be considered for incorporation into the Zoning Bylaw updates.

The proposed Zoning Bylaw updates will then be presented to City Council, for approval, in the Fall.

For more information, you can visit letstalk.fortstjohn.ca.

Scott Brooks
