City of Fort St John to hold Open House this Saturday to review updates to Zoning Bylaw

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John will be holding another Open House at the North Peace Cultural Centre this Saturday, August 10, to review the updates to the City’s Zoning Bylaw.

City Planning Manager, Renée Jamurat, says the Open House will give residents the opportunity to come and see what changes are being made to the Zoning Bylaw.

According to Jamurat, the Zoning Bylaw is being updated, as under the Official Community Plan, to provide greater clarity for existing zoning requirements and to improve the user-friendliness of the bylaw, such as using simple language.

“We really wanted to make sure that the Zoning Bylaw is user-friendly. It has clear language that people can understand. We have illustrations in there to help explain that. We talk about definitions to ensure that they are clear and consistent.”

The updates also include reviewing existing zoning requirements for items such as parking, suites, and landscaping.

The Open House for updates to the Zoning Bylaw is this Saturday, August 10, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., at the North Peace Cultural Centre.

For more information, you can visit letstalk.fortstjohn.ca.