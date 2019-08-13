15.2 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, August 13, 2019
Pomeroy Sport Centre. File photo
City of Fort St John to proceed with Visitor Centre relocation study

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a Council meeting on Monday, City of Fort St. John Council has given Staff the go-ahead to apply for a Provincial Grant that would allow them to study the feasibility of relocating the Visitor Centre to a new location.

Staff will be applying to the B.C. Rural Dividend Program in order to receive funding for the study.

Since Council has approved for application to the Provincial Grant, the City will also contribute $20,000 towards the study.

The purpose of the study is to determine a site location, design, and preliminary cost estimates. The study will also recommend possible partnerships, along with other details.

City Manager, Diane Hunter, says they expect to start construction of the Visitor Centre in 2021 and finish by 2023.

In 2013, the Visitor Centre moved into the Pomeroy Sport Centre as a temporary fix after the old centre was decommissioned and demolished.

