City Staff to re-issue a Request for Proposals for the development of Energy Literacy brand book

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a City of Fort St. John Council meeting on Monday, Councillors gave authorization for Staff to re-issue a Request for Proposals for the development of an ‘Energy Literacy’ brand book.

Staff are looking to sole source and contract consultant Judy Brooks for the development of an Energy Literacy Reputation Guide.

The total amount to be spent is $50,000 plus GST and associated travel costs, with expenses being allocated to the Energy Literacy Fund Account.

According to the City, the Energy Literacy Guide will give Council a clear understanding and direction when talking about Fort St. John’s energy goals. This document would assist in

leveraging the City’s reputation as an energy leader.

Energy Literacy is included in the City’s Marketing and Communications plan as a tactical initiative.

More information on the Energy Literacy Guide can be found on the City’s website.