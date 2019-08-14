22.8 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, August 14, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
City of Fort St. John Council. Photo by Scott Brooks
Home News City Staff to re-issue a Request for Proposals for the development of...
News

City Staff to re-issue a Request for Proposals for the development of Energy Literacy brand book

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a City of Fort St. John Council meeting on Monday, Councillors gave authorization for Staff to re-issue a Request for Proposals for the development of an ‘Energy Literacy’ brand book.

Staff are looking to sole source and contract consultant Judy Brooks for the development of an Energy Literacy Reputation Guide.

The total amount to be spent is $50,000 plus GST and associated travel costs, with expenses being allocated to the Energy Literacy Fund Account.

According to the City, the Energy Literacy Guide will give Council a clear understanding and direction when talking about Fort St. John’s energy goals. This document would assist in
leveraging the City’s reputation as an energy leader.

Energy Literacy is included in the City’s Marketing and Communications plan as a tactical initiative.

More information on the Energy Literacy Guide can be found on the City’s website.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleGroup wants new agency to oversee oil and gas industry in British Columbia
Next articleMinister Donaldson attends Forest Ministers meeting; requests support from Federal Government

RECENT STORIES

Energy News

Zimmer pleased to see relief on tariffs for Woodfibre LNG and LNG Canada projects

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Recently, the Federal Government announced that it will be providing relief from tariffs for...
Read more
News

Minister Donaldson attends Forest Ministers meeting; requests support from Federal Government

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Forest Minister, Doug Donaldson, was in Saskatchewan on Wednesday for the Canadian Council of...
Read more
Canadian Press

Group wants new agency to oversee oil and gas industry in British Columbia

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER — British Columbia's Oil and Gas Commission isn't taking action that would protect the environment in the public...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

Alberta, Saskatchewan say they have no plans to put carbon tax...

Canadian Press -
EDMONTON — Carbon-tax-fighting governments in Alberta and Saskatchewan say they have no plans to follow Ontario's lead and force gas stations to put anti-carbon tax stickers...

Tour of the Peace cancelled; organizers will still raise funds this...

GoFundMe account set up for driver involved in tanker truck rollover

Peace Region Community to Community Motorcycle Poker Ride this Saturday

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.