Pomeroy Sport Centre. File photo
News

City to make decision on proceeding with study to relocate Visitor Centre

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At the next Council meeting on Monday, City of Fort St. John Council will decide if Staff should apply for a Provincial Grant to study the feasibility of relocating the Visitor Centre from the Pomeroy Sport Centre to another location.

Staff is seeking to apply to the B.C. Rural Dividend Program in order to receive funding for the study.

If Council decides to allow Staff to apply for the Grant, the City will also contribute $20,000 that will be used for the study.

The purpose of the study is to determine a site location, design, and preliminary cost estimates. The study will also recommend possible partnerships, along with other details.

The proposal for a new Visitor Centre complies with the City’s Strategic Goals and Priorities.

In 2013, the Visitor Centre moved into the Pomeroy Sport Centre as a temporary fix after the old centre was decommissioned and demolished.

Previous article

