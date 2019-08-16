15.2 C
CDI Co-Director, Marleen Morris and team at the Committee of the Whole meeting on August 12.
News

Community Development Institute provides Council with annual update

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday, the University of Northern B.C. Community Development Institute provided City of Fort St. John Council with an annual update.

CDI Co-Director, Marleen Morris, says the partnership between the City and the CDI is one that is growing every day and is making Fort St. John a better place to live.

“Our partnership is increasing community engagement and growing community partnerships and it is happening more, day by day, and we are really excited to see this happen. These partnerships are enhancing the quality of life in Fort St. John and making Fort St. John a better place to live.”

According to Morris, the CDI and the City have been working together to develop and implement strategies for economic diversification and community resilience.

During the past seven months, through a program known as ‘The Forge’, the CDI has completed a significant public engagement program to gather input that will be used to develop the Social Development Framework and the Economic Development Framework for the City.

Morris says she thanks the community for their participation and support and looks forward to continuing to work with community members.

Scott Brooks
