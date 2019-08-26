FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Community One Stop Registration is coming up Saturday, September 7th, 2019 from 10 am – 2 pm at the Totem Mall.

This is an opportunity for organizations to set up a booth, display their information and speak with interested people.

The ‘One Stop’ features upcoming activities and programs that are being held in the region for interested parties to be able to learn more, register and join in one location.

City staff share, there is something for everyone from literacy, dance, sports, health and wellness, art, martial arts, music and more.

The event brings together community groups, organizations, clubs and sports groups to one central location. By bringing everyone interested together in one central location, this helps the community to access opportunities at one time and in one place.

For more information on setting up a booth; CLICK HERE

For the FB Event page; CLICK HERE