Council authorizes Bylaw Contravention Notice for seven properties with illegal secondary suites

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a City of Fort St. John Council meeting on Monday, Council gave Planning and Engineering Staff authorization to file a Bylaw Contravention Notice for seven properties.

According to the City, seven of the properties on the list have been identified as illegal secondary suites.

In the report, Staff says construction was undertaken at seven properties which as a result is not in compliance with a number of the City’s Building Bylaws and the B.C. Building Code.

Along with not constructing to code, most of the illegal secondary suites have resulted in complaints about noise and traffic issues on neighbourhood streets.

To date, no application has been received nor have the owners of any of these properties contacted the City with regard to the bylaw contraventions.

Here is a list of the seven properties that are being included in the Bylaw Contravention Notice: