Council to make decision to upgrade two intersections along 100 Avenue

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At the next City of Fort St. John Council meeting on Monday, Council will decide if a portion of the Gas Tax Agreement Community Works Fund will be used for intersection upgrades.

Staff is asking Council to authorize them permission to use $500,000 from the extra Fund, of $884,891, to install traffic signals at the intersection of 98 Street and 100 Avenue, as well as upgrade the signals at the intersection of 102 Street and 100 Avenue.

Staff is also asking that the remainder of the Fund be placed into the City’s Gas Tax Reserve Fund for allocation in the 2020 Capital Budget.

According to City Staff, the upgrades being made are in preparation for detour routes that will be used during the reconstruction of 100 Street for the next four years.

If Council approves the money from the Fund, Staff will then issue a tender for the signalization upgrades.

The full report can be found on the City’s website.