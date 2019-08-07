Craig-Steele competes at 115th Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local golfer Aiden Craig-Steele, of Fort St. John, was in Hammonds Plains, Nova Scotia for the 115th Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship.

After having a solid play previously at the 117th B.C. Amateur Championship in July, Craig-Steele qualified to play at the Canadian Men’s Amateur.

In round one of the Men’s Amateur Championship, Craig-Steele was able to finish the day at 74 strokes, just four over par.

Then in round two of the Championship, Craig-Steele had some difficulties scoring on or below par as he would end up getting a number of bogies and double bogies.

Craig-Steele would end up finishing round two with 93 strokes, 21 over par of 72.

Due to the play in this round, Craig-Steele was cut before making it on to round three.

Last week, when asked about what he is looking forward to the most, Craig-Steele said he was looking forward to the experience of playing in the Canadian Amateurs.

“Honestly, just the experience. I never really thought I’d be going to it, so I’m just hoping to take it all in and enjoy what I can.”

The 115th Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship wraps up August 8.