16.6 C
Fort St. John
Monday, August 26, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Credit Union of BC Bursary Program available through North Peace Savings and...
News

Credit Union of BC Bursary Program available through North Peace Savings and Credit Union

Avatar Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Savings and Credit Unions (NPSCU) is helping British Columbian students reach their post-secondary education goals through the Credit Unions of BC Bursary Program.

The Fall Semester Bursary application period is September 1 – October 15, 2019.

Applicants can receive up to $2,000 towards funding for their future.  

To qualify for funding, applicants must meet the following criteria: 

  • Be able to demonstrate financial need. 
  • Reside in BC and be a Canadian Citizen, a permanent resident of Canada, or designated as a protected person. 
  • Have proof of post-secondary enrolment in an academic, vocational, technical, or technological program and transcripts. Please note: graduate and post-graduate students are not eligible. 
  • Enrolment must be in a public Canadian post-secondary institution at the time of application. Applicants attending accredited private institutions will only be considered if their chosen program is not offered at a public institution. In this case, applicants must provide a statement as to why they are not attending a public institution, as well as a receipt for tuition.

For more information and to apply; CLICK HERE

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.mystagingwebsite.com
Previous articleNEAT’s Learn to Can Series
Next articlePRRD holds special meeting on next steps for Caribou Recovery

RECENT STORIES

News

Fort St John RCMP still on the lookout for wanted person

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - As of Monday afternoon, the Fort St. John RCMP say they are still on...
Read more
News

PRRD holds special meeting on next steps for Caribou Recovery

Scott Brooks -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District Board held a special meeting on Friday, August 23, to...
Read more
News

NEAT’s Learn to Can Series

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northern Environmental Action Team has brought back their canning and preserving sessions they...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

NEAT’s Learn to Can Series

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northern Environmental Action Team has brought back their canning and preserving sessions they share are designed for beginner...

FSJ Disc Sports Club members take part in Swancity Showdown

New Parkour Park Vandalized

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – #MackenzieMatters

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.