Credit Union of BC Bursary Program available through North Peace Savings and Credit Union

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Savings and Credit Unions (NPSCU) is helping British Columbian students reach their post-secondary education goals through the Credit Unions of BC Bursary Program.

The Fall Semester Bursary application period is September 1 – October 15, 2019.

Applicants can receive up to $2,000 towards funding for their future.

To qualify for funding, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Be able to demonstrate financial need.

Reside in BC and be a Canadian Citizen, a permanent resident of Canada, or designated as a protected person.

Have proof of post-secondary enrolment in an academic, vocational, technical, or technological program and transcripts. Please note: graduate and post-graduate students are not eligible.

Enrolment must be in a public Canadian post-secondary institution at the time of application. Applicants attending accredited private institutions will only be considered if their chosen program is not offered at a public institution. In this case, applicants must provide a statement as to why they are not attending a public institution, as well as a receipt for tuition.

For more information and to apply; CLICK HERE