Local figure skater Darlene Jakubowski.
Darlene Jakubowski to perform this Fall in ‘Rock the Rink’

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Special Olympics Canada has announced that Special Olympics athletes will be included to perform in this Fall’s ‘Rock the Rink’ tour.

Olympic gold medalists Scott Moir, Tessa Virtue, and Patrick Chan are choosing to include individuals with an intellectual disability in their upcoming cross-country tour.

One of the athletes to be selected to take part in ‘Rock the Rink’ is figure skater Darlene Jakubowski, of Fort St. John, who will be performing in the show on October 11 at the Encana Events Centre in Dawson Creek and on October 12 at the CN Centre in Prince George.

Earlier this year, Jakubowski picked up a gold medal at the 2019 Special Olympics B.C. Winter Games in Vernon and won gold at Special Olympics World Winter Games in Austria and two medals at the 2018 Regionals in Chilliwack.

Moir says it is an honour to share the stage with Special Olympics Athletes during this Fall’s performance of ‘Rock the Rink’.

“It’s an honour to be able to share the stage with all of the phenomenal Special Olympics athletes who will be performing in Rock the Rink this year.”

To purchase tickets, and for more information, you can visit rocktherink.com.

Scott Brooks
