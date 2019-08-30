Dawson Creek Fire Department responds to structure fire

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 29, the Dawson Creek Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Bob Fulton, crews were dispatched to the 500 Block of 99th Avenue for a house fire.

According to Fulton, there was a fire on the back porch of the home that made its way into the roof.

Fulton says crews were able to contain the fire to the roof and attic space and managed to protect most of the contents within the home.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, Fulton would like to remind the public to fully extinguish cigarettes in water and dispose of in a proper vessel for discarding.