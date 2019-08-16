Death Review Panel releases recommendations on reducing youth suicide

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Death Review Panel has released key recommendations to the B.C. Coroners Service into child and youth suicides.

According to a report, the Panel identified three key areas to reduce child and youth suicide deaths and improve public safety.

The Panel recommends that the Province adopts a mental well-being strategy as part of social-emotional learning for students, identify and distribute provincial best practice youth mental health guidelines, and expand youth mental health services.

The Panel, chaired by Michael Egilson, included 19-panel experts with expertise in youth-related services, such as child welfare and mental health.

According to Egilson, suicide is the leading cause of death among youth in B.C. and says that almost 70 percent of serious mental health issues emerge before the age of 25.

To view the Review Panel’s full report, you can visit the B.C. Coroner Service’s website.