11.4 C
Fort St. John
Friday, August 16, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Death Review Panel releases recommendations on reducing youth suicide
NewsRegional

Death Review Panel releases recommendations on reducing youth suicide

Avatar Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Death Review Panel has released key recommendations to the B.C. Coroners Service into child and youth suicides.

According to a report, the Panel identified three key areas to reduce child and youth suicide deaths and improve public safety.

The Panel recommends that the Province adopts a mental well-being strategy as part of social-emotional learning for students, identify and distribute provincial best practice youth mental health guidelines, and expand youth mental health services.

The Panel, chaired by Michael Egilson, included 19-panel experts with expertise in youth-related services, such as child welfare and mental health.

According to Egilson, suicide is the leading cause of death among youth in B.C. and says that almost 70 percent of serious mental health issues emerge before the age of 25.

To view the Review Panel’s full report, you can visit the B.C. Coroner Service’s website.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleOilsands firms considering diluent recovery units to boost crude by rail volumes
Next articleBC Coroners Service reports decline in illicit drug deaths for first half of 2019

RECENT STORIES

News

RCMP continue to investigate disappearance of Grande Prairie man

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP say they are continuing to investigate the disappearance of 33-year-old Patrick Decque. According...
Read more
News

BC Coroners Service reports decline in illicit drug deaths for first half of 2019

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The B.C. Coroners Service is reporting that illicit drug deaths were on the decline during the...
Read more
News

Cecil Lake area experiencing power outage

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro is reporting of a wide-spread power outage in the Cecil Lake area. According...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Cecil Lake area experiencing power outage

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro is reporting of a wide-spread power outage in the Cecil Lake area. According to B.C. Hydro, the power...

Fort St. John RCMP investigating possible domestic dispute

BC Oil & Gas Commission provides update to PRRD Board on...

Liquefied Natural Grains Beer Festival this September at Lido Theatre

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.