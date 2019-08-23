Decrease in amputations from frostbite thanks to Fort St. John Doctor

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Residents of the region will soon receive a new way of treatment for frostbite thanks to a Dr. Jamie Wilkie.

During Dr. Wilkie’s residency in Fort. St. John, he addressed a need for a better plan in dealing with frostbite in patients and recognized the use of a drug called iloprost can help by decreasing the number of amputations due to severe frostbite.

“The literature for the use of iloprost in severe frostbite shows a significant decrease in the need for amputations,” says Dr. Wilkie. “The goal of this project is to improve access to the best evidence-based treatments for severe frostbite in Northern BC.”

Dr. Wilkie, a recent graduate of the UBC Family Medicine residency program, chose the subject matter for his resident scholar project on the treatment of frostbite. By collaborating with Jessica Brecknock, Regional Medication Use Management Pharmacist, and Kendra Clary, Med Systems Pharmacy Technician, created a prepackaged treatment plan (order set) for use of the drug iloprost in severe frostbite cases.

According to Northern Health, they approved this protocol, and it will be available for use this winter. Dr. Wilkie believes this is the first frostbite order set for iloprost in BC.

Dr. Wilkie moved to Fort St. John in June 2017 and is said to be enjoying the North and all the outdoor opportunities that are available.

“I previously lived and worked in Hay River [in the Northwest Territories], have dogsledded in the Yukon, and guided canoe trips in all three territories,” says Dr. Wilkie. “I have personally and professionally seen the impacts of frostbite and related exposure injuries.”