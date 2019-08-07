District of Taylor moves ahead with water line upgrade

12 C
section of the potable water line on Willow Drive have seen a number of cases of breakage and corrosion since its installation in 2010. Source District of Taylor
TAYLOR, B.C. – At a District of Taylor Council Meeting on Tuesday, August 6, Council made the approval to go ahead with upgrading a section of the potable water line on Willow Drive.

Since its installation in 2010, District Staff say there have been multiple repairs due to ground movement and two complete failures of the ductile iron pipe, which was caused by corrosion.

Due to corrosion, in 2017 the District replaced a portion of the existing material with a more resilient type.

Then in June of this year, the District put out a tender for the rest of the water line to be replaced from ductile iron pipe to high-density polyethylene at an estimated price of $176,000, with funding from the Water Capital Reserves.

Council made the decision to award the potable water line replacement project to Big League Utilities Corp. for the amount of $289,044.

Scott Brooks
