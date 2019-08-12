EACOM Timber Corporation to host Recruitment Open House today in Chetwynd

CHETWYND, B.C. – Following announcements of mill closures and curtailments across British Columbia and in the Peace Region, one company is looking to recruit employees.

EACOM Timber Corporation is hosting a series of Recruitment Open Houses to hire skilled workers to work at one of their seven mills.

Today, August 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., EACOM is hosting an Open House at the WorkBC Centre in Chetwynd.

According to EACOM, many positions are available such as general labourers, woodland contractors, millwrights, and production supervisors.

For more information on EACOM Timber Corporation, and employment opportunities, you can visit the Company’s website.