Employment numbers increase for Site C during month of June

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro has released the latest Site C Dam Project employment numbers for the month of June 2019.

The number of people working on the Site C Dam Project saw an increase from 4,385 in May to 4,634 in June.

The total number of workers from B.C. was 2,870 which is 73 percent of the workers.

Construction and non-construction contractor’s workforce from the Peace River Regional District made up 21 percent or 829 which is up from May’s numbers of 762.

The number of apprentices employed on the project increased from 173 in May to 189 during the month of June.

The number of Indigenous working on the Project saw another increase from 346 in May to 361 in June.

Women working on the Project saw a slight increase from 530 in May to 538 in June.