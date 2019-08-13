22.5 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, August 13, 2019
Sports

Engage Sport North to host ‘Try-It’ Ladies Hockey

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Engage Sport North will be hosting a series of ‘Try-It’ Ladies Hockey on August 19 & 26.

According to Chantiel Drschiwiski, of Engage Sport North, this is an opportunity for ladies to try their hand at playing hockey as the North Peace Eagles and Taylor Falcons ladies hockey teams will be teaching the basics of hockey.

Those basics of hockey will include skating, passing and shooting.

Participants will be playing with minimal equipment such as skates, sticks and helmets with cages.

If you don’t have equipment of your own, rentals will be provided courtesy of Hard Edge Skate Rentals and Engage Sport North.

‘Try-It’ Ladies Hockey takes place August 19 and 26 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

For more information, you can email [email protected].

