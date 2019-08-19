Ethics Committee Chair Zimmer to hold emergency ethics meeting on Trudeau’s SNC-Lavalin affair

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Ethics Committee Chair, local MP Bob Zimmer, will be holding an emergency meeting of the Parliamentary Ethics Committee this Wednesday on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s SNC-Lavalin affair.

Both Conservative and NDP MPs have requested an urgent meeting in an attempt to hear directly from the federal ethics watchdog, Mario Dion, about his report on the scandal, published on August 14.

In the report, Dion found that Trudeau violated the Conflict of Interest Act by improperly pressuring former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould to intervene in the prosecution of Montreal engineering giant SNC-Lavalin.

It is said that the company is accused of paying $48 million in bribes to Libyan government officials between 2001 and 2011.

The emergency meeting of the Parliamentary Ethics Committee on Prime Minister Trudeau’s SNC-Lavalin affair is scheduled to take place this Wednesday, August 21, in Ottawa.