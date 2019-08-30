Fall Recreation & Leisure Guide available September 3

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John Recreation will be releasing its Fall Recreation & Leisure Guide on September 3.

In this edition, it will be highlighting all City of Fort St. John events and programs taking place between October to December 2019.

Registration for all Fall programs will be open on September 3 at 9:00 a.m. This will include registration for programs such as swimming lessons.

To register for City programming, you can visit the Visitor Centre inside the Pomeroy Sport Centre, call Recreation at 250-785-4592, or visit the City’s online registration website.

The Recreation & Leisure Guide can be found on the City of Fort St. John’s website.