Federal Government invests $13.1 million to increase capacity at Stewart World Port

STEWART, B.C. – The Government of Canada has announced that it will be investing $13.1 million for the Stewart World Port.

According to the Government, this investment will go towards a project that aims to increase capacity at the Stewart Port and move Canadian goods to international markets more efficiently.

Improvements to the Stewart World Port will enable shippers to move goods directly from Northern B.C., Yukon, Alberta and Saskatchewan to overseas markets via the port instead of trucking or shipping by rail to other western marine port locations.

Minister of Transport, Marc Garneau, says the Federal Government is investing in projects, such as the Stewart World Port expansion, to ensure that Canada’s transportation networks remain competitive and efficient.

“Our government is investing in Canada’s economy by making improvements to our trade and transportation corridors. We are supporting projects to efficiently move goods to market and people to their destinations, stimulate economic growth, create quality middle-class jobs, and ensure that Canada’s transportation networks remain competitive and efficient.”

These investments are expected to have important economic and employment benefits for the region by creating an estimated 275 jobs in the region during construction.