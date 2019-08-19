Financial Literacy Series – Women’s Workshop; Introduction to Basic Budgeting

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society (FSJWRS) and the North Peace Savings and Credit Union are joining to host the ‘Women’s Workshop; Introduction to Basic Budgeting’.

Taking place at the North Peace Savings & Credit Union, on Thursday, August 22nd at 10:00 am to 11:00 am. This is a free financial literacy workshop.

Topics to be covered at the workshop include;

• What a budget is and why you should create one

• Tips to help you reach your financial goals

• Ideas to help you adjust your spending

To register for the free workshop;

Visit the Women’s Resource Society: 10051 100 Ave.

or email: [email protected]

