Othman Hamdan is escorted from court in Fort St. John in July, 2015. File photo
Former Fort St. John man arrested on terrorism charges released from custody

VANCOUVER, B.C. — The Immigration and Refugee Board has ordered that a former Fort St. John man that was acquitted 2017 of four terrorism-related charges be released from custody until he is deported.

According to the CBC, at a detention review hearing on Friday, the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada ruled he must be released from custody until he is deported from Canada.

Othman Hamdan came to B.C from Washington state 16 years ago on a refugee claim and was arrested in Fort St. John in the summer of 2015 when he was originally charged with four terrorism offences.

Hamdan, a Jordanian national, was acquitted of those charges by a B.C. Supreme Court judge in September 2017. Immigration authorities arrested him and determined at multiple detention reviews that he poses a danger to the public.

The CBSA said that Hamdan made himself out to be a cheerleader for the Islamic State in many of his 85 Facebook posts as he glorified and encouraged lone-wolf attacks in Canada, the United States and other western countries.

Hamdan cast his activity on Facebook as an alternative news source, providing his followers with another view of events in the Middle East as he relayed the message of a terrorist organization.

The CBC says Hamdan must meet 25 conditions before he is released.  The CBC says a spokesperson for the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada would not elaborate on what those conditions would be or when he would be released.

