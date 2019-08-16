Fort Nelson expected to see summertime snow this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Higher elevations in Northern British Columbia, such as the Fort Nelson area, could receive snow over the weekend.

According to Environment Canada Meteorologist, Doug Lundquist, Fort Nelson and surrounding area could receive a light dusting of snow this weekend.

The snow is expected to start sometime late afternoon on Saturday and wrapping up early Monday morning as the temperature is expected to rise once again to more seasonal levels.

Meanwhile, Fort St. John and the Peace is expected to receive a significant amount of rain this weekend and into Monday. For Saturday, we could see anyway between 5 to 10 mm, with the same expected for Sunday and Monday.

If you plan on travelling this weekend, be sure to check DriveBC.ca for up-to-date travel information and road conditions.