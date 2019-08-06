Fort St John could see up to 20 mm of rain for Thursday & Friday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Over the next few days, Fort St. John and the surrounding area are expected to see significant amounts of rain.

According to Environment Canada Meteorologist, Bobby Sekhon, an active system is coming through which could bring lots of rain starting Wednesday morning, with amounts of up to 20 mm expected for Thursday and Friday.

“We’re certainly in an active period here in terms of rain. Wednesday, starting tomorrow, we got rain beginning in the morning, expecting about 5 to 10 mm but then that active period continues. For Thursday and Friday, we could see 10 to 20 mm.”

Sekhon says, on average, August is a dryer month when it comes to precipitation and says we should see the rain start to taper off over the weekend and into early next week as a high-pressure system moves in.

Recently, Fort St. John has been under severe thunderstorm watches as a low-pressure system moves through the area.